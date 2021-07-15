US Olympic basketball player enters Covid protocols

Bradley Beal, reported to be the US Olympic team player placed in Covid health protocols -- dunks in a US friendly loss to Australia

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

A member of the US Olympic men's basketball team has been placed in Covid-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials did not release the name of the player, but The Athletic reported it was Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

It was not clear whether the player had tested positive for coronavirus or was placed in the protocols because of potential exposure.

The news comes 11 days before the Americans are scheduled to play their first game at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.

The team is training in Las Vegas and played a friendly against Argentina on Tuesday. Beal scored 17 points, matching Kevin Durant as the top scorers in the contest, a 108-80 victory for the United States.

Beal has started all three of the United States' pre-Games friendlies in Las Vegas. The reigning Olympic champions had been jolted by losses to Nigeria and Australia before beating Argentina.

© 2021 AFP