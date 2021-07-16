France lock Cazeaux out of Australia Test series decider

Pierre-Henri Azagoh (white bib) will start a second Test in four days with Cyril Cazeaux out injured

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP)

France second-row Cyril Cazeaux has been ruled out of this weekend's Test series decider with Australia due to an ankle injury, the French Rugby Federation said on Friday.

Bordeaux-Begles' Cazeaux will be replaced in the starting lineup for Saturday's final game of the three-match series in Brisbane by Stade Francais' Pierre-Henri Azagoh, who made his international debut in Tuesday's win.

Future Racing 92 lock Baptiste Pesenti, who won his third cap in the first Test on July 7, comes on to the bench as Les Bleus eye a first series victory in Australia since 1972.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has sent a second-string squad to Australia without many regulars, including players from Top 14 finalists Toulouse and La Rochelle who would not have had time to complete Australia's coronavirus entry quarantine.

France (15-1)

Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Arthur Vincent, Teddy Thomas; Antoine Hastoy, Baptiste Couilloud; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Cameron Woki, Dylan Cretin, Romain Taofifenua, Pierre-Henri Azagoh; Sipili Falatea, Gaetan Barlot, Enzo Forletta

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Quentin Walcker, Demba Bamba, Baptiste Pesenti, Alexandre Becognee, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier, Julien Heriteau

