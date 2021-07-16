Zimbabwe win toss and bowl in Bangladesh ODI
Harare (AFP)
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.
Bangladesh will be looking to carry on where they left off last year -- winning all three ODIs when Zimbabwe visited the Asian nation.
The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Tamim Iqbal will skipper Bangladesh having recovered from a knee injury while Brendan Taylor leads Zimbabwe because Sean Williams is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)
Reserve umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
