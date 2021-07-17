Who's saying what at the British Open

A crowd of 32,000 descended on Royal St. George's to watch the third round of the British Open on Saturday

Sandwich (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Louis Oosthuizen leads Collin Morikawa by one shot heading into the final round of the British Open.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the soundbites from players after the third round of the 149th Open Championship on Saturday:

"Because of the weather conditions it's easy to think it could have been a little bit better, but the pin locations were no joke. I don't know if on TV you could appreciate it, but those are some of hardest pin locations collectively I've ever seen."

-- World number two Jon Rahm was frustrated not to make more of the kind conditions as a 68 left him five off the lead

"If 10, 11 under is the winning score, yes, I can obviously win, but I'm not sure. I think the winning score is probably going to be better than that."

-- Defending champion Shane Lowry is seven shots off Oosthuizen's score of 12 under and thinks the Claret Jug may be beyond him on Sunday.

"It's just a matter of trying to keep that going and try to turn those nine-hole stretches into 18-hole stretches, and then those 18-hole stretches into whole tournaments. It's getting there."

-- Rory McIlroy's challenge for a fifth major fell away on the back nine after a scintillating run of five birdies in his first nine holes

"This championship with no fans would be a very strange place. This championship with fans, even though there is not full capacity, is still one of the best atmospheres in golf. It's been incredible out there this week."

-- Englishman Danny Willett was cheered on by a huge home crowd with 32,000 fans in attendance on Saturday

"I guess more so what Louis needs to do. Slow down and make a few bogeys. I'm not going to wish that on him obviously, but, no, he's going to take some catching in the form he's in right now."

-- South Africa's Dylan Frittelli is hoping compatriot Oosthuizen falters to give him a chance at winning his first major

"I don't have much experience on links golf, and pretty much all the highlights in my head are from this week. Thankfully there is quite a few."

-- British Open debutant Morikawa's lack of experience on a links course has not shown

"Finishing second isn't great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the Claret Jug again."

-- Oosthuizen has had six second-place finishes in majors since his sole victory at the 2010 British Open at St Andrews

