Who said what at the British Open

Sandwich (United Kingdom) (AFP)

American Collin Morikawa secured a stunning triumph on his debut at the British Open on Sunday, winning by two shots from compatriot Jordan Spieth on 15 under.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the soundbites from players after the final round of the 149th Open Championship on Saturday:

"The secret? Well, I never do this, but I had a burger for four straight days, so my body is probably feeling it. I know my body's feeling it."

-- Champion Morikawa on the unusual diet that propelled him to the Claret Jug

"I walked in and I said: Is there something that I can break?"

-- Spieth on his fury after crucially making bogey on the last two holes of his third round on Saturday

"It's always a bunch of fun, and I've always said that it's the one tournament a year where the fans actually know what a good shot is."

-- Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka enjoyed the return of 32,000 fans at Royal St. George's

"I just got told some of the names that has been on the list for a silver medal, and I'm proud of myself I was able to join it this week. That was the goal coming in here."

-- Germany's Mattias Schmid walked away with the silver medal for the best amateur

"It's going to take time probably to learn the whole ins and outs of Open golf. I don't think I'll ever figure it out."

-- Bryson DeChambeau has not taken as kindly to the British Open as Morikawa with his tie for 33rd his best result in four attempts

"Golf is funny. I feel like I probably didn't play as well as yesterday and I shot seven shots worse."

-- Veteran Sergio Garcia sees the bright side after finishing at four under

"I'm still going to smile because I gave it my all. Finished really, really strong and gave myself the best chance I could."

-- Jon Rahm's late charge came too late as the world number two finished in a tie for third.

