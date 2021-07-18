Paris, here I come: Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line at the end of the 20th stage of the Tour de France leaving just Sunday's procession into Paris to negotiate

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

-- Germany coach Stefan Kuntz after his team walked off the pitch in a pre-Olympic friendly against Honduras after Hertha Berlin player Jordan Torunarigha allegedly suffered racist abuse.

"I can't say which one is more beautiful. Last year everything was decided on the last individual time trial and the emotions were by far stronger. This time, I took the yellow jersey earlier. It has been totally different."

-- Tadej Pogacar on his second Tour de France victory.

"The competition for Test places is absolutely ridiculous -- everyone is fighting hammer and tongs to get into the side."

-- Stuart Hogg on the race for a starting place in the British and Lions team to face the Springboks next weekend.

"It still feels a bit alien at times, and we haven't been able to let it go full banzai."

-- Irish driver Craig Breen on trying to push for a maiden world championship win at the Rally of Estonia.

"Full blame lays on Hamilton who should never have been in that position. That was a really nasty accident. It's like a professional foul."

-- Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on the first lap collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

"I would never back down from anyone. I will not be bullied into being less aggressive."

-- Hamilton defends himself

"That way, when I put the car on its roof, the number stays the same".

-- Rally of Estonia winner Kalle Rovanpera on why he chose the number 69 for his car.

"Might not be a yellow jersey, but my Mum would be proud - Thank you @LeTour #TDF2021."

-- Former champion Chris Froome on being voted the 'nicest and most polite rider' on the Tour de France

"The secret? Well, I never do this, but I had a burger for four straight days, so my body is probably feeling it. I know my body's feeling it."

-- British Open champion Collin Morikawa on the unusual diet that propelled him to the Claret Jug.

