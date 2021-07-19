US NBA star Lavine enters Covid-19 protocol

US Olympic basketball player Zach LaVine, at right defending against Spain's Usman Garuba in an American exhibition triumph Sunday, was placed into Covid-19 protocols on Monday and did not join the US squad in flying to Japan, although he could yet join the team in Tokyo

Washington (AFP)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was placed into Covid-19 safety protocols on Monday and did not join his US Olympic basketball teammates in traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Basketball said it hopes LaVine will be able to travel to Tokyo later this week and join his fellow NBA stars in time for Sunday's Olympic opener against France.

A USA Basketball statement said LaVine did not travel with the team "out of an abundance of caution" after starting Covid-19 health and safety measures, but did not say if he contracted the virus or was being kept back for contact tracing.

LaVine scored 13 points for the Americans on Sunday in an 83-76 exhibition victory over reigning Basketball World Cup champion Spain at Las Vegas.

The US squad has already lost Washington guard Bradley Beal after he was placed into Covid-19 protocols and center Kevin Love to a calf injury.

The Americans added Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson to replace Beal and Love.

The US squad is set to add three more players following the conclusion of the NBA Finals -- Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

