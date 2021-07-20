Phones of Macron and some French ministers targeted in Pegasus affair, according to French media

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks on the phone during an EU summit in Brussels on July 20, 2020.

The phone of French President Emmanuel Macron has been targeted for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in project Pegasus spyware case, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of phones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

The phones of former prime minister Eduard Philippe and other government ministers were also targeted, the reports said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

