Lock Jones to lead surprise-packed Lions in first Springboks Test
Issued on: Modified:
Cape Town (AFP)
Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against South Africa at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday after a remarkably quick recovery from a shoulder injury.
The Wales lock and the most capped player in the sport's history, who only arrived in South Africa last Tuesday after recovering from the injury will lead a team which contains several surprises.
"In my four tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in," coach Warren Gatland said on Wednesday.
Scotland scrum-half Ali Price was selected ahead of Ireland's Conor Murray, who was named tour skipper when Jones was initially ruled out because of injury.
Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, with only six international starts, was preferred to fellow England front-rower Jamie George and Ken Owens of Wales.
Jack Conan of Ireland edged out Taulupe Faletau at No. 8 in another selection seemingly based on tour form, with England pair Tom Curry and the towering Courtney Lawes completing the loose forward trio.
Team (15-1)
Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Maro Itoje; Tadhg Furlong, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Wyn Jones
Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
© 2021 AFP