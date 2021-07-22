Chakabva stars as Zimbabwe make 152 in Bangladesh T20

Regis Chakabva, who top scored with 43, plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Harare on Thursday

Harare (AFP)

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva top scored with 43 as Zimbabwe were all out for 152 in 19 overs against Bangladesh on Thursday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe are seeking to end the dominance of the visitors in an all-format tour having lost a one-off Test and all three one-day internationals.

But they produced only one good partnership with Chakabva and opening batsman Wesley Madhevere putting on 64 runs for the second wicket.

Madhevere was first to go, caught and bowled by Shakib al Hasan in the eighth over. Chakabva departed 12 balls later after being run out by Nurul Hasan.

Chakabva averaged virtually two runs a ball, compiling a total including two sixes and five fours from 22 deliveries.

Madhevere was considerably less brisk with his 23 runs coming from as many balls and a single six was the highlight of his stay.

Dion Myers was the second highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 35 off 22 balls before being bowled by Shoriful Islam.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the wickets of tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani for a 3-31 return.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 152 in 19 overs (R. Chakabva 43, D. Myers 35, W. Madhevere 23; Mustafizur 3-31, Shoriful 2-17, Saifuddin 2-23) vs Bangladesh

