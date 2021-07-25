Alcaraz follows in Nadal footsteps as 18-year-old champion

Advertising Read more

Umag (Croatia) (AFP)

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest Spanish champion on the ATP Tour since Rafael Nadal in 2004 when he captured the Umag clay court title on Sunday.

The world number 75 Alcaraz swept past 35-year-old Richard Gasquet of France 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

At 18 years, 2 months and 20 days old, Alcaraz is eight days older than Nadal when his legendary compatriot won the first of his 88 titles at Sopot in August, 2004.

He is the third youngest champion since 2000 after Kei Nishikori at Delray Beach in 2008 and Nadal at Sopot 17 years ago.

© 2021 AFP