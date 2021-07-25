Collins clinches first title after tough year

Advertising Read more

Palermo (Italy) (AFP)

Danielle Collins of the United States became the WTA's 14th first time champion of 2021 when she clinched the Palermo title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old top seed eased past Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The American did not drop a set all week at the tournament.

Victory came after a tough year for Collins who was off tour between March and the French Open in May.

She had needed surgery to remove "a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary", she told Britain's Daily Telegraph.

