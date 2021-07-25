Japan's Horigome crowned skateboarding's first Olympic champion

Japan's Yuto Horigome competes in the men's skateboarding street final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo (AFP)

Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome was crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist when he won a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.

But there was disappointment for Huston, the much-hyped multiple world champion, who ended with four straight falls in the tricks section as he wound up second-last in the final.

It was the first of four gold medals to be handed out in skateboarding's Olympic debut, with women's street to be contested on Monday followed by the men's and women's park competitions.

