Back in business: Japan's Naomi Osaka eyes the ball as she returns a shot to China's Zheng Saisai at the Olympics on Sunday

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I feel like the break that I took was very needed, but I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again."

-- Japan superstar Naomi Osaka speaking to the media for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open. Osaka is competing at the Olympics where she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony on Friday.

"At first I felt really stupid, but then the others (her Dutch teammates) also did not know who had won."

-- Annemiek van Vleuten who mistakenly thought she had Olympic gold in the women's road race.

"For example, here, when we gather to have fun and skate, some security person would randomly come and complain that we are too loud, and ask us to stop."

-- Olympic skateboard fan Yuma Nagase outside Komazawa Skate Park in Tokyo.

"I know they all loved me and I loved them. It was not from that side, more from the other side."

-- Georginio Wijnaldum blaming social media abuse for being behind his decision to leave Liverpool for PSG.

(There's) a lot of haters, a lot of people that are with me, so it's yea or nay. But I'm here to swim fast and right now that's the focus.

-- US Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew ignoring "haters" critical of his refusal to vaccinate against Covid-19.

"You're not here to cry about heat."

-- Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev despite complaining over the sweltering heat in Japan.

"We apologise to those countries including Ukraine and our viewers."

-- South Korean broadcaster MBC after using using offensive images to describe countries during the Olympics opening ceremony. Amongst them were pictures of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster for Ukraine, a riot for Haiti and a promotional bitcoin poster for El Salvador when each nation entered the stadium.

"So many people have told me that a major was just round the corner, but it's not easy to do."

-- Minjee Lee on winning her first golf major at the Evian Championship, having started the final day seven shots behind Lee6 Jeongeun.

