Bardet to race Vuelta a Espana

Paris (AFP)

After sitting out both the Tour de France and the Olympic Games French climb specialist Romain Bardet will target stage wins rather than the overall title at cycling's Vuelta a Espana in August.

The 30-year-old has only raced the Vuelta once, in 2012, and since joining German outfit DSM this season Bardet came seventh at the Giro d'Italia in May.

The Vuelta should play to Bardet's strengths and embarks from the northern town of Burgos on August 14 for a 21-stage marathon around scorching Spain with seven mountain stages, four hilly ones and two flat ones that end with a steep incline.

"We've been on an altitude training camp and our strategy will be above all winning stages," Bardet's sports director Matt Wilson said on Monday when unveiling his line up.

Bardet was runner-up in 2016's Tour and has wins on iconic mountain summits such as the Alpe d'Huez and may emerge as a contender on the Vuelta.

Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, Briton Adam Yates, 2019 Tour winner and Giro champion Egan Bernal may all turn out for Ineos Grenadiers at the Vuelta.

© 2021 AFP