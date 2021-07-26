Terry quits as Aston Villa assistant manager

Leaving - John Terry (R) has decided to quit his role as an assistant to Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (L) Aston Villa's English head coach Dean Smith (L) and Aston Villa's English assistant coach John Terry (R) talk on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on December 28, 2020.

John Terry has left his position as an assistant to Aston Villa boss Dean Smith with the aim of becoming a manager in his own right, the Premier League club announced Monday.

Terry, a 40-year-old former Chelsea and England captain, joined Villa ahead of the 2017/18 season and became the skipper of his new side.

One of the outstanding English central defenders of his generation, he played 32 games for the Birmingham club before becoming an assistant to Villa manager Smith.

Terry, speaking to Villa's website, said: "It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

"I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don't feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through."

He added: "My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

"It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge."

