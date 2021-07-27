Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold

Bermuda's Flora Duffy celebrates winning the women's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

Flora Duffy made Olympic history on Tuesday, winning the women's triathlon in Tokyo to give the tiny island of Bermuda their first-ever gold medal.

The 33-year-old timed 1hr 55min 36sec to come home ahead of Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, with American Katie Zaferes taking the bronze.

Duffy's success makes Bermuda the smallest nation in terms of population -- around 70,000 -- to ever win a medal at the Summer Games.

In a race delayed by 15 minutes due to the slippery conditions following heavy overnight rain, Duffy took control in the final running section.

She had opened up a lead of almost a minute after the first of four laps and was never under threat from then on.

Taylor-Brown suffered a flat rear tire in the cycling section of the race.

Bermuda's only previous Olympic medallist was boxer Clarence Hill in 1976.

© 2021 AFP