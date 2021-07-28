Sri Lanka bowlers limit India to 132-5 in Covid-hit T20

India captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 40 in the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo

Colombo (AFP)

Spinner Akila Dananjaya led a disciplined Sri Lanka bowling attack to restrict India to 132 for five in the Covid-19 delayed second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, who trail the three-match series 1-0, opted to bowl as India fielded four debutants after virus positive Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts were forced to sit out the game in Colombo.

Dananjaya, who bowls a subtle mix of finger spin and wrist spin, returned figures of 2-29 including the key wicket of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, bowled for 40.

The left-handed Dhawan put on a brisk 49-run opening stand with debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) and carried on in the same vein with Devdutt Padikkal (29), also playing his first T20 on what seemed a sluggish pitch.

But Wanindu Hasaranga bowled the left-handed Padikkal in the 16th overs with his leg-spin as India found it tough to push the run rate.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and debutant Nitish Rana also failed to boost India's total as they fell to Dananjaya and pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera respectively.

The match was postponed hours before the scheduled start on Tuesday after India's Pandya was found positive during a routine check.

All the matches are being held at the R. Premadasa Stadium, without spectators as Sri Lanka battles a surge in pandemic cases.

