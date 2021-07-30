Australia stun Team GB as Canada make Olympic women's football semis

Australia's Sam Kerr (C) equalised late to send the quarter-final against Team GB to extra time

Tokyo (AFP)

Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia beat Team GB 4-3 after extra time Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic women's football tournament, while Canada edged Brazil on penalties following a goalless draw.

Britain appeared on course for the last four as two second-half goals from Ellen White gave them a 2-1 lead after Alanna Kennedy headed the Australians ahead in Kashima.

Kerr equalised in the 89th minute to force extra time, with Australia goalkeeper Teagan Micah saving Caroline Weir's penalty before Mary Fowler's deflected strike put the Matildas in front.

Kerr powered in a header to extend Australia's advantage and it proved crucial as White completed her hat-trick with five minutes to play.

Australia will meet Sweden on Monday for a place in the final. Goals from Magda Eriksson and Stina Blackstenius plus Kosovare Asllani's penalty secured Sweden a 3-1 victory over hosts Japan in Saitama.

Canada defeated Brazil 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after 120 minutes in Rifu.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe saved the final two Brazilian spot-kicks from Andressa and Rafaelle after Christine Sinclair failed with Canada's first attempt.

The Canadians, bronze medallists at the past two Olympics, await four-time champions the United States or the Netherlands in the second semi-final.

