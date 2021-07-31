Ruud emulates Murray with third successive title

Champion again: Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Spain's Pedro Martinez

Kitzbühel (Austria) (AFP)

Norway's Casper Ruud on Saturday became the first player since Andy Murray in 2011 to win three ATP titles in as many weeks.

World number 14 Ruud defeated 97th-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the rain-hit final of the Kitzbuhel clay court tournament.

The 22-year-old also won titles in Bastad and Gstaad on the previous two weekends.

Former world number one Murray achieved the same feat in October 2011 when he swept up titles in Bangkok, Tokyo and Shanghai in consecutive weeks.

