Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 100m crown on Saturday, storming to victory with the second fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah raced over the line at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium in 10.61sec, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76.

Thompson-Herah's Olympic record winning time matched the second-fastest time in history of 10.61sec set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Only Griffith-Joyner, the 1988 Olympic champion who remains the world record holder with a best 10.49, has ever run faster.

