NHL will investigate allegations Kane bet on games

The wife of San Jose Sharks' Player of the Year, Evander Kane, is alleging on social media that he gambled on is own games

The National Hockey League said it has launched a probe into allegations made on social media by Evander Kane's wife that the San Jose Sharks Player of the Year gambled on his own games.

The league said on Twitter Saturday night that it takes the "allegations very seriously" and would conduct a "full investigation."

"The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games," the league said in a statement.

"The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time."

The allegations were made on Instagram from an account purportedly belonging to Anna Kane.

"How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he's obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this," the post read.

"Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?"

The 29-year-old Kane was named the club's Player of the Year this past season after scoring 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

He is entering the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal.

The former first round draft pick is playing for his third NHL club after previous stints with Winnipeg and Buffalo.

