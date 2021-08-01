Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes championship lead 

Advertising Read more

Budapest (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton missed the chance to chalk up his 100th victory but did take over the lead in the championship as France's Esteban Ocon steered his way through a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to collect his first ever win.

After a tactical error dropped pole-sitter Hamilton to last place, the Briton picked his way through the field, finally clawing his way past Ocon's Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso, to finish third behind the Frenchman and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin.

"What a moment! It feels so good!," said Ocon.

"It's fantastic, what can I say? Congrats to Fernando (Alonso) as well, I think the win is also thanks to him with the fight that he did.

"It's teamwork, it's been a fantastic day!"

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was damaged in a first lap crash, which took out five cars, and he eventually finished 10th, leaving Hamilton to take a six-point lead in the championship.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas triggered a series of collisions on the opening turn which not only took him out of the race but accounted for Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the McLaren of Lando Norris.

