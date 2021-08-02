Wentz opts for surgery as Vikings lose 3 QBs to virus

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will miss between five and 12 weeks after undergoing foot surgery, the NFL club announced Monday

New York (AFP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz could miss up to half the NFL season after deciding to undergo surgery to repair a broken left foot, the franchise's coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Reich said the timeframe for his return was five to 12 weeks, meaning the 28-year-old passer could return in time for the season opener or be sidelined until early November.

"The 5-12 week spectrum is real," Reich said. "We don't know."

Wentz was traded to the Colts by Philadelphia in March after a poor 2020 season. He spent five seasons with the Eagles, during which he sparked them to an 11-2 start in 2017 but suffered a left knee injury and missed the rest of the run to a Super Bowl crown.

Reich said a loose bone from a break suffered in an old injury will be removed.

The Colts could look to trade for another quarterback while Wentz recovers, with Chicago backup Nick Foles having played with Wentz and Reich in Philadelphia.

At Minnesota, the Vikings began their second week of pre-season training camp without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley after they were placed on the Covid-19 reserve list along with rookie receiver Myron Mitchell.

The Vikings have only one experienced passer available, Jake Browning, who is vaccinated according to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Mond tested positive for Covid-19 while Cousins and Stanley are considered high-risk close contacts.

