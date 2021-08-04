French President Macron pledges 100 million euros worth of emergency aid for Lebanon

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he attends the Lebanon donors' conference, gathering online representatives of international institutions and heads of state, one year after Beirut port blast, at the Fort de Bregancon, at Bormes-Les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 4, 2021. © Christophe Simon, AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

One year since an explosion ripped through the capital's port and plunged Lebanon further into economic crisis, its politicians have yet to form a government capable of rebuilding the country, despite French and international pressure.

