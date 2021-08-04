French President Macron pledges 100 million euros worth of emergency aid for Lebanon

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he attends the Lebanon donors' conference, gathering online representatives of international institutions and heads of state, one year after Beirut port blast, at the Fort de Bregancon, at Bormes-Les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 4, 2021. © Christophe Simon, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.