Kellaway to start, Petaia returns as Wallabies eye upset

Marika Koroibete and Isi Naisarani will both miss Saturday's Test against the All Blacks after breaching team protocols around alcohol

Andrew Kellaway will get his first Test start on the wing for the Wallabies after a late-night drinking session ruled out backline mainstay Marika Koroibete for Saturday's encounter against the All Blacks in Auckland.

It will only be Kellaway's third Test while the team named Thursday also features gifted 21-year-old Jordan Petaia returning from injury with fullback Tom Banks rounding out the back three.

The vastly experienced Koroibete, along with Isi Naisarani and Pone Fa'amausili, were not considered for selection after breaching team protocols around alcohol last weekend.

Despite the disruption, coach Dave Rennie said it was an opportunity for Australia to snap the All Blacks remarkable 44-Test unbeaten run at Eden Park.

"We couldn't be more excited about the challenge of taking on New Zealand at Eden Park, a place they're expected to win whenever they play there," Rennie said.

"We have a great opportunity to show how tight we are as a group on Saturday night and create our own history in the Wallabies jersey."

None of the Australian team members were born the last time the Wallabies won at Eden Park in 1986.

Rennie has kept the centre and halves pairings which started in the deciding French series win in Brisbane.

Tate McDermott earns his second start at scrum-half inside Noah Lolesio, with Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau in the midfield.

The run-on front row remains settled with James Slipper in line to play his 104th Test at loosehead prop, joined by Brandon Paenga-Amosa at hooker and Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead.

Darcy Swain combines with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row while Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson, and captain Michael Hooper form the loose trio.

Australia (15-1): Tom Banks, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway; Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Jake Gordon, Matt To'omua, Reece Hodge

