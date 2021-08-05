Kohli out for a golden duck as Anderson double revives England in first Test

First-ball nought - India captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting out for a golden duck off the bowling of England's James Anderson on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

India captain Virat Kohli was out for nought first ball as his side collapsed rapidly to 112-4 in the first Test at Trent Bridge, with England great James Anderson taking two wickets in two balls after lunch on Thursday's second day.

Star batsman Kohli was undone by a brilliant Anderson delivery that lifted and moved late to take the edge on its way through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

The ball before had seen Anderson, previously wicketless in the innings, have number three Cheteshwar Pujara caught low down by Buttler for four.

Ajinkya Rahane survived the hat-trick when Anderson strayed down the legside but England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker still had figures of 2-11 in 11 overs come the end of that over.

Rahane, then the non-striker, was dismissed for five, however, when, undone by KL Rahul setting off and stopping, he was run out by Jonny Bairstow's direct hit from backward point.

India were now 112-4, having lost four wickets for 15 runs in a spectacular collapse either side of lunch.

The only consolation for the visitors was that opener Rahul was still there, with the opener having marked his Test recall with a patient fifty.

India had been in complete command at 97-0 in reply to England's meagre first-innings 183 only for Rohit Sharma (36) to get out to what became the last ball before lunch when he pulled a short delivery from Ollie Robinson straight to Sam Curran at fine leg.

