Brazil, Daley and a glut of Olympic gold on 'Super Saturday'

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

Brazil face Spain in the men's football final, Tom Daley returns to the diving platform and India roots for success on the 18th green as the Olympics serves up a glut of 35 golds on 'Super Saturday'.

The penultimate day of action from Japan promises to be a breathless affair from the dawn start of the women's marathon in Sapporo to the evening's entertainment from the Olympic Stadium.

The last day of athletics contains the men's 1500m final, with Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot facing a major challenge from Norwegian youngster Jakob Ingebrigsten, javelin and 4x400m relay. The women's 10,000m, high jump and relay complete a charged night of track and field.

Daley, 27, goes for the individual 10m platform title after claiming an emotional gold with Matty Lee after bronzes in the past two Games.

In Yokohama, Spain are trying to secure their second football gold after Barcelona 1992 against defending champions Brazil who finally took the title at the 13th attempt in Rio five years ago.

At Kasumigaseki Country Club, Aditi Ashok has a chance of doubling India's all-time individual gold-medal tally to two as she lies second to American Nelly Korda going into the final round of the women's golf tournament.

"For sure (there will be pressure) but I'm not thinking about it that much," said the 23-year-old after grinding out a third round containing five birdies and two bogeys.

India's Aditi Ashok YOSHI IWAMOTO AFP

France face the USA in the men's basketball final for the third time after London 1948 and Sydney 2000, while the US women target a seventh successive title, hosts Japan standing in their way.

When asked what it would take to topple their American rivals, Japan coach Thomas Hovasse replied: "It's going to take the best game we've ever played in our lives. And maybe a lucky bounce here and there."

Japan and the US also cross swords for the first time in the men's baseball final.

Norway and the Russians meet for beach volleyball bragging rights, while there is an early 06:00 am local time (2100) start to the women's marathon, brought forward an hour to avoid the worst of the punishing summer heat.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei is out to restore Kenya's reputation, tarnished after Rio 2016 champion Jemima Sumgong was banned for doping.

The men's madison is the dish of the day at the Izu Velodrome, the event returning to the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008.

- Identical twins face off -

There are four titles on offer at the boxing, and the same number in canoeing, and three in the wrestling ring.

At the Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of martial arts where judo was held at the 1964 Tokyo Games, karate's fleeting appearance as an Olympic sport concludes with kumite finals for men (+75kg) and women (+61kg).

Karate finally made its Olympic appearance after decades of lobbying but will not figure at Paris 2024.

In rhythmic gymnastics, Russian Dina Averina is favoured to supply her country with a sixth successive all-around title. Among those out to stop her is her identical twin sister, Arina.

Russian Dina Averina in Friday's qualifiying Lionel BONAVENTURE AFP

On the Tokyo Olympics' most gold-heavy day there are also finals in modern pentathlon, men's diving, equestrian team jumping, artistic swimming, handball and water polo.

With two days left, China top the medals table with 36 golds from the USA (31), with Japan (24) in third.

© 2021 AFP