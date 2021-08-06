Driven to distraction: From Uber to St Andrews for Henson

Advertising Read more

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Journeyman American golfer Berry Henson was three shots off the lead at the Hero Open on Friday, just a month after he was eeking out a living as an Uber driver.

Ranked a lowly 1,217 in the world, the 42-year-old followed his first round 67 with a 65 at Fairmont St Andrews to reach 10 under par, three shots behind South Africa's Justin Walters.

"I was driving Uber five weeks ago and now this week people are watching me play golf," said Henson who mainly competes on the Asian Tour but played just six events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He missed the cut in six of his eight starts in 2021, including the last five in succession.

"I haven't played much golf in the last two years," he added.

"I'm the type of guy that needs to keep my mind busy. I can't just sit at home. It's not that I needed the money, but I needed to feel like I had a purpose.

"So any of my Uber passengers out there who are saying 'I know that guy', what's up?"

