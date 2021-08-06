Former MVP Jackson returns to NFL Ravens after Covid-19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was reactivated by the NFL club on Friday after missing the past 10 days of workouts following a positive Covid-19 test

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's 2019 Most Valuable Player, was activated Friday off the Covid-19 reserve list following his second bout with the deadly virus.

The Ravens expect Jackson to join pre-season workouts this weekend after his return to the team facility on Friday following a 10-day absence.

Jackson tested positive for Covid-19 last week, forcing him into isolation under NFL health and safety protocols.

He also tested positive last November, missing one game, but returning to lead the Ravens to an 11-5 record and a playoff victory at Tennessee before losing at Buffalo in the second round of the post-season.

In 2019, Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and set rushing records for NFL quarterbacks with 1,206 yards and 176 carries as the Ravens went 14-2 but lost to Tennessee in their playoff opener.

Jackson, 24, was the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He became a start in the middle of his rookie season and has sparked the Ravens into the playoffs the past three seasons.

