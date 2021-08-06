NFL Bills agree on six-year extension for quarterback Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have agreed a six-year contract extension through the 2028 season

New York (AFP)

Josh Allen, who last year led the Buffalo Bills on their deepest NFL playoff run since 1993, has agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The 25-year-old quarterback, selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, will be under contract through the 2028 campaign.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported the deal is worth $258 million (219m euros).

Allen set Bills records last year completing 396 of 572 passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also ran 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

He guided the Bills to a 13-3 record, the club's best since 1991, and their first division title since 1995.

After ousting Indianapolis and Baltimore at home in the playoffs, the Bills lost at Kansas City in the American Conference final, falling one win shy of their first Super Bowl since 1994.

The Bills had picked up an option in May on Allen for the 2022 campaign.

