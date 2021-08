OLYMPIC GAMES

France beat Denmark to win Olympic gold in men's handball

France's right back Dika Mem prepares to shoot during the men's Olympic handball final between France and Denmark at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. © Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France claimed the Olympic men's handball gold medal with a 25-23 victory over Denmark in the final at the Olympics on Saturday.