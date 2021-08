OLYMPIC GAMES

France wins Olympic gold in men's volleyball for the first time

France's players celebrate their victory in the men's gold medal volleyball match against the Russian Olympic Committee during the Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. © Yuri Cortez, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the men's volleyball final on Saturday to grab their first gold medal in the sport.