Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men's Olympic 1500 metres title on Saturday, setting a new Games record of 3min 28.32sec.

The 20-year-old added Olympic gold to his European title, easing home after passing long-time leader Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who took silver in 3:29.01.

Britain's Josh Kerr ran the race of his life to take the bronze in 3:29.05.

Cheruiyot had been the dominant force in the event for the past two years in the lead-up to Tokyo, winning 10 races on the trot, including the 2019 world title, but that run ended in the Kenyan trials.

The 25-year-old decided to impose himself early on, passing Ingebrigtsen after the Norwegian had taken the lead after 200m.

Cheruiyot gradually upped the pace and spreadeagled the field down the back straight of the penultimate lap.

Only Ingebrigtsen and Australian Stewart McSweyn were able to go with him while another Kenyan, Abel Kipsang, tried to bridge the gap.

Cheruiyot led at the bell, which was the point at which McSweyn could not find anymore and dropped away.

Kipsang moved into third but Cheruiyot could not shake off Ingebrigtsen, who took the lead in the final stages.

The Kenyan had no response and settled for silver while Kerr overtook Kipsang to take third.

Ingebrigtsen's victory provided Norway with a second memorable victory on the track at the Tokyo Games after Karsten Warholm broke his own world record to win the men's 400m hurdles.

