NFL Packers' Funchess 'forever sorry' for anti-Asian slur

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess apologized Sunday for using an anti-Asian racial slur when talking to reporters after a Saturday workout ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Funchess made the remark and gesture while commenting on the difficulty of seeing smiles on faces that were covered by protective masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not ok," Funchess wrote in his early morning tweet.

"I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people.

"I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I'm forever sorry."

He added a hashtag with the abbreviation for "Forgive The Negativity."

Funchess had a strong practice session as he returns to the NFL after missing most of the past two seasons, opting to sit out last year due to Covid-19.

After four seasons with Carolina, He played only one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 due to a broken collarbone and was traded to Green Bay in April 2020.

Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns over 62 NFL games.

