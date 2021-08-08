Advertising Read more

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye."

-- Tearful Lionel Messi bidding farewell to Barcelona.

"It's her first freakin Olympics! Absolutely incredible! She's put in years of hard work of course, but still!"

-- Steve Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, tweeting after Jessica Springsteen, daughter of the American rock legend, won equestrian jumping team silver at the Olympics.

"We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team. To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys... to come together so fast -- it was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of."

-- NBA star Kevin Durant after the United States defeated France for a fourth straight Olympic men's basketball gold medal.

Glory days: Jessica Springsteen of the US riding Don Juan van de Donkoeve in the equestrian jumping team finals at the Olympics Behrouz MEHRI AFP

"We put our life and soul into it, struggle and sacrifice so much to represent our country and when we see what is happening -- what happened to Vandana's family -- I just want to say to people please stop this religious division and casteism."

-- India's Olympic hockey captain Rani Rampal on the racist abuse aimed at the family of teammate Vandana Katariya, from the low caste Dalit community.

"Those who started the Russophobic war against the sport could not allow this victory."

-- Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as claims of "biased" judging overshadowed the Olympic Games rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final with Israel's Linoy Ashram defeating three-time world champion Dina Averina.

"I now have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed."

-- IOC president Thomas Bach closing the Olympic Games

"I fly back to New Zealand tomorrow (Sunday). It's a long flight and then I've got 14 days of isolation in a hotel. That time on my own will be a good time to think about what the next chapter in my life is going to be."

-- British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland after the 2-1 series loss against the Springboks.

"It was crazy to have a game this big and to have an empty stadium. But it does not take away from what this team has done."

-- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi after the 19-16 win over the Lions inside an empty stadium in Cape Town.

