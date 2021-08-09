Catholic priest murdered in western France, says interior minister

A Catholic priest has been murdered in the Vendée region of western France, the country's interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced Monday on Twitter, adding that he was heading to the region.

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in a major fire that ravaged a cathedral in the French city of Nantes last year, said a source close to the investigation.

"All my support for the Catholics of our country after the dramatic murder of a priest in the Vendée region," Darmanin wrote on Twitter, saying he was heading to the scene.

A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, told the AFP that the suspect had earlier gone to police in the town of Mortagne-sur-Sevre and declared he had killed a priest. The man was already under judicial control over the fire at Nantes cathedral in July 2020, the source added.

