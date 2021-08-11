Messi 'dreaming' of Champions League glory with new club PSG

Football player Lionel Messi speaks to the press at the French football club PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

Footballer Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and that he still had a hunger to win more trophies.

Advertising Read more

"That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything."

Messi also said he was “ready to work together with teammates so we can succeed”.

The 34-year-old Argentine said he was "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with PSG.

"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he told reporters.

Messi claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner wept on Sunday as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.

>> Messi’s tearful departure encapsulates Barcelona’s sad decline

"I'll always be thankful to Barca and their fans. I went there as a boy, and we had some good and bad times," Messi told the news conference on Wednesday.

"The Barca fans knew I'd join a good club, fighting for the Champions League, because they know me, I like to win, I'm a winner and I want to carry on doing that," he added.

Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain 01:53

it

PSG's new superstar conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his French league debut given that he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month.

"I'm coming back from holiday, I've been a month off the pitch," he said. "Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can't give you a date. It's up to the coaches."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe