Thomson leads Scottish Open after father's heart scare

London (AFP)

Michele Thomson took a two-shot lead after the first round of the LPGA's Scottish Open on Thursday, just a month after the nightmare of witnessing her father suffer a heart attack during a tournament.

Thomson carded a seven-under 65 with a trio of players two shots back after the first 18 holes -- Anne Van Dam, Jasmin Suwannapura and US Open champion Yuka Saso.

The Filipino carded eight birdies in her round of 67 to be five under.

It was just last month that 33-year-old Thomson had to retire from the Finland Open after her father and caddie Graham suffered a heart attack mid-round.

"I've had quite a tough time with dad in Finland obviously and haven't been concentrating on my golf but that shows me that golf's just golf and just get on with it and whatever happens, that's life," said the Scottish player.

