Yamaha withdraw Vinales from Austrian GP after Styrian performance

Maverick Vinales's only race win of the season came at March's Qatar Grand Prix

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP)

Yamaha announced on Thursday they have withdrawn Spaniard Maverick Vinales from the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix following his performance in last weekend's race.

The 26-year-old, who races alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo at the Japanese outfit, failed to finish last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix claiming he had numerous electronic issues.

Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the season after requesting to leave the outfit early.

"The absence follows the suspension of the rider by Yamaha due to the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle by the rider during last weekend's Styria MotoGP race," they said.

"Yamaha's decision follows an in-depth analysis of telemetry and data over the last days.

"Yamaha's conclusion is that the rider's actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine of his YZR-M1 bike which could have caused serious risks to the rider himself and possibly posed a danger to all other riders in the MotoGP race," they added.

No replacement will be named for Vinales for Sunday's race in Spielberg.

