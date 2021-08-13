England see off Rahul but India still well-placed in second Test

Early strike - England's Ollie Robinson (R) celebrates dismissing India's KL Rahul for 129 with the second ball of Friday's play in the second Test at Lord's

England finally saw the back of KL Rahul but India remained well-placed in the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

India were 346-7 at lunch on the second day, with opener Rahul out for 129 after adding just two runs to his overnight score.

But, given that England captain Joe Root was the only one of the hosts' batsmen to pass fifty in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, it remained to be seen if India already had sufficient runs for a commanding first-innings lead.

Ravindra Jadeja was 31 not out following his useful 56 in Nottingham.

After both teams gathered on the outfield to mark 'Red for Ruth Day', a cancer charity event in honour of Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Andrew Strass, India resumed on 276-3.

Rahul had batted in largely difficult conditions throughout the whole of Thursday's first day to be 127 not out.

But having scored two off Friday's first ball, from Ollie Robinson, Rahul mistimed a drive, a shot he had played so well on Thursday, off the seamer's next delivery low to Dom Sibley at short cover.

It was the end of a more than six-and-a-half hour innings of 250 balls that included 12 fours and a six.

It gave Robinson, in just his third Test, a second prize wicket in this innings after removing India captain Virat Kohli for 42 with the new ball late Friday.

India's 278-4 soon became 282-5 when Ajinkya Rahane, looking a shadow of the batsman who scored a Test hundred at Lord's in 2014, fell for his overnight one when edging James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, to Root at first slip.

One consolation for India was they now had two attacking batsmen at the crease in Rishabh Pant and Jadeja.

Pant signalled his intentions by driving his second ball, from Robinson, down the ground for four.

He had made a typically brisk 37, including five fours, when he edged a cut off a wide ball from fast bowler Mark Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad suffered a series-ending calf injury, and was caught behind by opposing wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

India's 331-6 then became 336-7 when Mohammed Shami fell for a duck after tamely chipping off-spinner Moeen Ali to midwicket.

