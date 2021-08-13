India 364 all out in first innings of second Test against England

Five-wicket haul - England's James Anderson (L) celebrates his dismissal of India's Ishant Sharma during a return of 5-62 in the second Test at Lord's on Friday

London (AFP)

India were dismissed for 364 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, took 5-62 in 29 overs.

It was the 31st time in 164 matches that Anderson had taken five wickets in a Test innings and the seventh occasion when the 39-year-old had done so at Lord's.

Already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, Anderson now has 626 wickets in the format with only two retired spinners in Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) ahead of him.

Earlier, India opener KL Rahul added just two runs to his overnight century before he was caught at short cover off paceman Ollie Robinson for 129.

He had previously shared a first-wicket stand of 126 with Rohit Sharma, who made 83 after England captain Joe Root won the toss.

India captain Virat Kohli made 42 in an innings where Ravindra Jadeja was last man out for 40.

This five-match series is level at 0-0 following last week's rain-marred draw in the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

