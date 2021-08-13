Rape-accused top French jockey Boudot has ban extended

Advertising Read more

Lille (France) (AFP)

Top French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot on Friday saw a provisional three-month ban over rape allegations extended for six months, France Galop announced.

Fellow jockey Pierre Bazire, under investigation in the same case over claims he did not report the crime, also had a provisional ban on his licence extended six months.

France Galop, French racing's rulers, said the bans had been extended "in view of the ongoing criminal prosecution surrounding them and the seriousness of the alleged facts," liable to taint the sport's image.

The body stressed the pair continue to be presumed innocent.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Boudot denies a charge brought in May that he raped a female rider at Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

The 28-year-old, French champion in 2015, 2016 and 2020, is also being investigated for a second allegation of rape, which he also denies, dating back to 2015.

In the latter case he has been named as a 'person of interest'.

Boudot enjoyed a stellar 2020 season, his major wins including the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) and two Breeders Cup races.

He ended the year with his third 'Cravache d'Or' title as champion jockey.

He won the 2019 French 2,000 Guineas on Persian King, but was unable to compete in this year's edition of the colts' classic at Longchamp.

