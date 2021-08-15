Glory days: In this file photo taken on June 18, 1974 Gerd Mueller scores past Australian goalkeeper Jack Reilly during the World Cup

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and its fans."

-- Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on the death of legendary German striker Gerd Mueller

"I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months. I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form."

-- Roger Federer announcing he needs a third bout of surgery on his knee and will miss the US Open and the rest of the season.

"You could see all his quality, all his class. It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the returning Virgil van Dijk.

"When you run down that end and you score four goals like we did second half, it's just the best feeling in the world. To be reunited with the fans again is important. This is the real Man United."

-- Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 73,000 fans were at Old Trafford for the 4-1 win over Leeds.

"To pass 9,000 Test runs and score 180 not out at the 'home of cricket' is an amazing achievement."

- Jonny Bairstow on England skipper Joe Root who made an unbeaten 180 in the second Test against India at Lord's.

"We have to be careful not to praise him too much, but he is already a complete package."

-- Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus of Erling Braut Haaland who scored twice and had three assists in the 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

