England's Livingstone fires Phoenix into Hundred final

London (AFP)

Birmingham Phoenix captain Liam Livingstone hit a stunning unbeaten 92 off 40 balls during a superb all-round display as his side secured their place in inaugural final of English cricket's new Hundred competition with a dominant eight-wicket win away to the Northern Superchargers at Headingley on Tuesday.

The England all-rounder had earlier starred with the ball, taking 3-35 with his assorted spin as the Superchargers were held to 143-8.

But on a ground where last month Livingstone launched Pakistan's Haris Rauf for an astonishing six straight over the newly redeveloped Football Stand during a Twenty20 international, it was his batting that again caught the eye.

Having taken guard with the Phoenix 6-1, he smashed six sixes in his first 14 balls and hit 10 in all, the most by either a man or woman in the inaugural edition of the 100 balls per side tournament.

Livingstone's innings was also the equal highest individual score in the Hundred, with India's Jemimah Rodrigues having made 92 for the Superchargers against the Welsh Fire in the women's competition in July.

Birmingham are now guaranteed to take top spot in the men's Hundred table meaning they go directly into Saturday's final at Lord's.

Southern Brave face Trent Rockets in Friday's eliminator.

