Ex-South Africa prop Mtawarira joins Sharks board

Johannesburg (AFP)

Retired 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa prop Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira has been appointed to the board of South African franchise the Sharks, it was announced on Tuesday.

"Being a former player, Tendai understands their needs, and his voice will be a crucial one at the boardroom table," the Durban-based outfit said in a statement.

Born and educated in neighbouring Zimbabwe, loosehead prop Mtawarira made his Test debut in 2008 and became an instant favourite with supporters.

They loved his powerful surges with the ball tucked under his arm and many hardly knew nor were able to pronounce his surname, referring to him only as 'The Beast'.

While nicknames are common among South African footballers, Mtawarira was the only Springbok to have one.

He retired from international rugby aged 34 after South Africa defeated England in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan having won 117 Test caps before final season with DC Glory in the US' Major League Rugby.

© 2021 AFP