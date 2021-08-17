Sixers' Embiid agrees reported $196m contract extension

The Philadelphia 76ers made their biggest move of the off season so far by agreeing to a four -ear contract extension with four-time all-star Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a multi-million dollar contract extension with Joel Embiid, locking up their all-star centre through the 2026-27 NBA season.

"Joel is the definition of elite -- a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court," said Sixers spokesman Josh Harris.

"His rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn't be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform."

Philadelphia declined to provide details of the extension, but US media reported it is for four years and worth $196 million.

The 27-year-old Embiid has two years left on the five-year, $147.7 million maximum contract extension he signed in 2017.

In 51 games last season, Embiid averaged a career-best 28.5 points per game and shot 51.3 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from three-point range. He also averaged over 10 rebounds a game.

In 260 regular-season games, he is averaging 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 blocks.

The 76ers were eliminated in the second round of the postseason by the Atlanta Hawks despite earning the top seed in the playoffs by finishing with an impressive 49-23 won-loss record in the regular season.

