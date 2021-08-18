Adams becomes NFL's highest paid safety, report

Jamal Adams' new four-year deal will make the 25-year-old Texan the NFL's highest-paid safety

The Seattle Seahawks have made Jamal Adams one of the hightest paid positional players in the NFL, signing the former first-round draft pick to a multi-million dollar contract extension on Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported.

The 25-year-old Texan is now the league's best paid safety after striking a four-year deal with the Seahawks that will pay him $70 million, including $38 million which is guaranteed.

He also becomes the team's third-highest-paid player behind quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Adams has been in contract talks with Seattle since they acquired him from the New York Jets at the end of last season for a number of draft picks.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL entry draft had 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 83 tackles for the Jets in 2020.

