NFL's Titans coach Vrabel tests positive for Covid-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, seen here during a pre-season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has tested positive for Covid-19

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has tested positive for the coronavirus, telling reporters the NFL team would follow league protocols to limit a potential outbreak.

Vrabel said he was tested Sunday after waking up with a sore throat.

He can return to the Titans' training facility after posting two negative Covid-19 tests 24 hours apart, according to NFL protocols, which offer shorter quarantine periods to vaccinated personnel.

"We have spoken with the people that track the tracing," Vrabel said. "Those individuals will continue to be tested. Whatever the protocols are we will follow them exactly how they’re laid out."

He added that no Titans players had so far tested positive.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a pre-season game on Saturday. The teams had held joint practices in the run-up to the contest.

The NFL regular season kicks off on September 9, with the main slate of week one games scheduled for Sunday, September 12.

© 2021 AFP