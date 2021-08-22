Rashani double for Clermont keeps Bosz's Lyon winless

Lyon's Peter Bosz has had coaching spells in charge of Ajax and Borussia Dortmund

Clermont's Kosovo winger Elbasan Rashani scored twice in the final 10 minutes on Sunday to claim a 3-3 draw at Lyon who are still without a win this term.

Home coach Peter Bosz, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the close season, is without victory after three games of the campaign despite his side leading 3-1 at the break.

Bosz dropped Brazilian defender Marcelo who was sent to train with the club's reserves as punishment for "inappropriate behaviour" after last Sunday's 3-0 loss at Angers.

Moussa Dembele, 25, who spent the latter part of last season on-loan at Atletico Madrid, opened his account for the new campaign after just five minutes from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Johan Gastien.

The hosts were all-square seven minutes later as Lyon's Sinaly Diomande repeated team-mate Marcelo's feat from last weekend with an own goal.

Bosz's side took control of the fixture again after 20 minutes with Dembele claiming his second despite VAR being used to check for an offside.

The hosts' best goal came in first half injury time as Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta combined sublimely before Paqueta smoothly side-footed his finish into the bottom corner.

With 10 minutes to play, Clermont, in their first season in the French top-flight, cut the deficit as Rashani claimed his maiden goal since joining the club from Erzurumspor in July.

The comeback was complete afer 91 minutes as 28-year-old Rashani, born in Sweden, headed home from a cross by first-half culprit Gastien.

Later, second-placed Angers head to Bordeaux, there is a Breton derby between Rennes and Nantes before Marseille head along the Mediterranean coast to face Nice.

On Saturday, champions Lille drew 1-1 with Saint-Etienne and are still without a win this season.

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins out of three as Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria both netted in a 4-2 win at Brest.

Lionel Messi and Neymar missed the fixture with the Argentina star set to make his PSG debut at Reims next Sunday.

